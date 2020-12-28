WF Faith Mission to reopen after COVID-19 exposure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Faith Mission will reopen its doors Monday evening after two men who tested positive for COVID-19 finished their quarantines and no others are showed signs of the virus.
Volunteers will continue to work their normal schedules starting Tuesday.
“We are thankful that no additional men showed signs of illness and that the two men who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are feeling better,” said Steve Sparks, WF Faith Mission CEO.
You can contact Paula Hall at (940) 500-5911 for more information about volunteering.
All other shelters like Faith Refuge for women and children and Faith Resale are open as normal.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.