Workforce Solutions North Texas to hold online workshop Wednesday

By KAUZ Team | December 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 3:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions is hosting a free online workshop to help you get yourself back in the workforce.

💻 THIS WEDNESDAY - For our December 30 Workforce Wednesday - Virtual Workshop, we are having Chad Conville, a local...

Posted by Workforce Solutions North Texas on Monday, December 28, 2020

Workforce Wednesdays will highlight different employers, career fields and services.

This workshop is available Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. and you must register to be able to attend.

For Dec. 30, Chad Conville will speak about his experience as an ICU nurse.

You can contact Mr. Ed Moore at Edward.Moore@ntxworksolutions.org or call (940) 322.1801 (extension 145) for more information about this workshop.

