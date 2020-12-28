Workforce Solutions North Texas to hold online workshop Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions is hosting a free online workshop to help you get yourself back in the workforce.
Workforce Wednesdays will highlight different employers, career fields and services.
This workshop is available Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. and you must register to be able to attend.
For Dec. 30, Chad Conville will speak about his experience as an ICU nurse.
You can contact Mr. Ed Moore at Edward.Moore@ntxworksolutions.org or call (940) 322.1801 (extension 145) for more information about this workshop.
