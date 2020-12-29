Box trailer a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A box trailer is a total loss after it caught on fire Tuesday morning.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at Flying J Travel Center around 11 a.m.
WFFD Battalion Chief Todd Mudd said the fire was difficult to put out because of the pork products the trailer was carrying. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire.
The driver was outside of the vehicle when crews arrived on scene. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WFFD determined the trailer to be a total loss valued at $30,000, The contents, hot dogs, bologna and bacon valued at $40,000, were also determined a total loss.
