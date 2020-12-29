City of Wichita Falls reminds residents of New Year’s Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is reminding residents of the changed trash schedule for the New Year’s Day break.
City facilities will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1. City officials say the trash pickup schedule for the New Year’s Day break will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
- Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 30.
- Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, Dec. 31.
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.
For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.