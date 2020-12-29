Congressman-elect Ronny Jackson plans to challenge Electoral College count

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ronny Jackson, Congressman-elect for Texas’s 13th congressional district, has announced his plans to challenge the U.S. Presidential Election results on Jan. 6.
Stating on Facebook, Jackson says “The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!”
Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to formally count the Electoral College votes submitted by the states. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting.
On Dec. 26, Jackson posted on his Facebook page encouraging congress to come together and ensure the integrity of the country’s elections.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.