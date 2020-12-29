Deadline for O’Brien’s Sports Pub murder Fresh 48 nears

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers issued a Fresh 48 on Monday after authorities made their first arrest regarding the murder at O’Brien’s Sports Pub.
“Money talks and people want this money and they know this is a program where they don’t have to give their name or any other information,” said Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Program Director Brian Bohn. “I can remain completely anonymous and receive that money.”
Bohn who has been with Crime Stoppers for six years knows that rewards will lead to answers.
“Everybody’s mind is fresh on what happened, especially if they are a witness,” said Bohn. “They remember things, things are fresh in the mind and it’s just critical for detectives to get that information in with the Fresh 48.”
Bohn says that Fresh 48′s are put out for high profile cases such as homicides and individuals will receive $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and an additional $500 if that arrest occurs within 48 hours. While people remain anonymous during the Fresh 48, Bohn says it is a time when the community bands together for justice.
In 2016, a Crime Stoppers tip helped catch Kody Lott, the murderer in the Lauren Landavazo case.
“You’ve got a victim in this crime and that victim has a family so, we’re trying to get closure for the family,” said Bohn.
In the case of Evan Aleman, the victim in Monday’s murder, Bohn hopes the community and the incentive will also bring closure.
“These people out here that have the information know that they’re gonna get money from Crime Stoppers if it leads to an arrest of the suspects that are involved,” said Bohn. “So yeah, money-talks.”
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit a tip online by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
