Free COVID-19 testing in Nocona extended through February

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Free COVID-19 testing being done in the Nocona General Hospital parking lot has been extended through the end of February, according to The Bowie News.
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton reportedly announced the extension on Tuesday, with the days and hours of testing to remain the same.
Testing is done on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. Results can be expected to come back between 48-96 hours.
Virus symptoms are not required for testing but you must register for a timeslot in advance. Click here if you would like to make an appointment to get tested.
