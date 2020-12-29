2nd round of stimulus on the way for struggling small businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - $284 billion in federal stimulus is heading to small businesses still struggling from the pandemic. President Trump signed the bill into law Sunday.
For bar owner Stacy Hawkins, who got the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, any help is appreciated.
“It’s OK to accept help so if there is help available we’ll most definitely take it,” Hawkins said.
Bars across Texas were some of the hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was a really hard,” Hawkins said. “I think it was a total of seven months combined that we were closed in 2020.”
With the bill signed, the Small Business Administration has until early January to sort out the fine details.
“The biggest requirement on this one from the first time is that you have to show one quarter compared to 2019, so from 2020 to 2019, where your gross receipts were down by at least 25%,” Walter Lambert, CARES Act business consultant for America’s Small Business Development Center at MSU Texas, said.
So what is new for the second Paycheck Protection Program?
PPP funds are now tax deductible. Money can be used for expenses that keep people safe, like masks, sanitation and safety barriers. But like last time this is only for places who were open before the pandemic.
“If you started a business after February 15th, first round of PPP was not for you and second round of PPP is not for you,” Lambert said.
Although the downtown bar is back open, business usually doesn’t hit their maximum 75% capacity limit. Hawkins says she’s doing everything possible so each employee she has gets a check in the mail.
“What can I do to keep the doors open and make sure that they have the stability of a job? It’s scary. It’s not just keeping the business open, it’s nine people that are relying on me,” Hawkins said.
Lambert says what businesses can be doing right now is cleaning up their books for 2020, so everything is squared away when it comes time to apply for the stimulus.
