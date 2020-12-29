Rider HS Esports team ranked #1 in state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rider High School’s Rocket League Esports team is now ranked number one in the state out of 170 teams.
They’re ending their season with a 24-2 game record and they even beat a team with a player ranked number five in the world.
The team consists of Landon Adkins, Jonathan Penrose and their captain Mason McWhirter.
Rocket League is a game that sponsor Christopher Preston describes as “soccer with the players driving rocket-powered cars.”
