🚨ALERT🚨

Thursday's game has been canceled and moved to Friday, Jan 1st at 4pm at Dick Bivin's Stadium in Amarillo. Tickets already purchased to Abilene will be refunded. Tickets to Friday's game will be $10 at the gate only. #txhsfbplayoffs #OFOT #ROHO #ROHOnation pic.twitter.com/0QGtZNR1hC