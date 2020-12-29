Thursday is now a First Alert Weather Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 40 with a few storms across the area. The cold front will be coming in tonight and will drop our high going into Wednesday to about 45. We will have a 80% chance of rain and maybe even a few areas of mixed precipitation going into Wednesday morning primarily to our Northwestern counties. However, going into Thursday we do have a first alert weather day. That is for the chance of mixed precipitation and snow here in Texoma. We will have a 80% chance of that mix and snow throughout the day on Thursday going into Friday. By Friday afternoon we will start to dry out and we will see conditions gradually clearing.