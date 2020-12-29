UPDATE: One dead in Monday night crash on Kell West

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Tuesday the passenger of a pickup truck that crashed into a dump truck on Monday night has died.
Cheryl Frances Gilmore died Monday night around 11 p.m.
The other occupant of the pickup was flown to a hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and dump truck.
The crash happened on Kell Blvd East near the Brook Avenue exit around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police on scene tell our crews they believe the pickup truck may of been speeding when it rear-ended the dump truck. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital.
We currently do not know the conditions of those involved.
