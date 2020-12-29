Wichita Co. Public Health District receives 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Co. Public Health District announced Tuesday they have received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Health District officials say their initial doses will be administered to Health District staff who will be working at the vaccination clinic, employees with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, area Volunteer Fire Departments, EMS agencies and then Home Health agencies.
“The pandemic has affected and challenged all of us,” said Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health Director, Lou Kreidler. “As we join other healthcare providers and begin vaccinating, I am encouraged by this significant step in our fight against COVID-19.”
The Health District is expecting more vaccine doses but they do not know when they will arrive. Once all healthcare phase vaccinations have been completed, the Health District will follow the vaccine phases timeline set by DSHS. They will be notifying everyone once the vaccine is available to the public.
“For the vaccine to be successful, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated,” said Kreidler. “We also need to remember, though the vaccine provides hope, it will take time and you still need to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.”
The Health District is recommending individuals speak with their Physician or medical provider to see if they will be administering the vaccine.
More information on the vaccine can be found by clicking here.
