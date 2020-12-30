Gyms prepare for New Year’s resolution rush

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the new year approaches, people across the country will be flooding back to the gym to meet their resolutions. But, the New Year’s Resolution gym rush will look a lot different this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re definitely gonna be seeing that increase in traffic,” said Crunch of Wichita Falls Assistant General Manager Casey Epps.
Crunch and Crush NTX, which is also in Wichita Falls, feel as though they have a solid gameplan for the increase in traffic having opened their doors for the first time during the pandemic.
“There is a focus on health and wellness that maybe hasn’t been there in the past,” said Crush NTX Owner Melissa Whitmer. “We’re not sure what to expect, we are brand new but we have things in place that will help people feel just a little bit safer.”
Crush NTX requires masks be worn until you are at your workout station. The gym also houses an IVP Air System which helps kill airborne Covid-19. Additionally, they offer a variety of virutal classes and have the ability to move the gym over to scheduled workout times if needed.
“Theres a time when you can come in and it may just be you or one other person,” said Crush NTX Fitness Director Lindsey Adair. “There’s plenty of room to spread out and we do have the IVP system in there which helps too. That’s what’s cool about the virtual classes, you’re able to still get your class experience without the concern of being packed in there with a lot of other people.”
For Crunch, which has a membership of over 4,000, they have similar masks protocols, socially distanced equipment, and temperature checks at the door.
“We’re gonna be fully staffed with a team of knowledgable and passionate people here in the club to make sure that our members are having the best experience they can in reaching their goals,” said Epps.
Employees at both gyms say the hardest part of the job at the moment is ensuring safety. Each goes through rigorous sanitation each day and the hope is that fitness can help turn the page on 2020.
“I hope a lot of people want to take 2021 and focus on their health and wellness,” said Whitmer.
