Texas DPS gives safety tips for driving in winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone to take precautions as a cold front is expected to hit the area in the coming days.
DPS recommends drivers check their vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure, tire treads and fluid levels to make sure they’re are properly maintained for winter weather. They also recommend ensuring proper lubrication of door and trunk locks to prevent them from freezing.
The Department of Public Safety has offered the following tips to help keep drivers safe while on the roads this winter:
- Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service
- Approach bridges and overpasses more slowly in winter weather because ice accumulates on them before roads and highways
- Avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas or calling (800) 452-9292
- If you must drive in winter weather, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and hare your travel plans with a friend or family member
- On icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, as you may need increased room to stop your vehicle. Avoid using cruise control
- Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas
- Watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stop light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop
Drivers are also encouraged to keep the following emergency supplies in their vehicles:
- Blanket or sleeping bag
- Extra clothes, gloves and a hat
- Cell phone, radio, flashlight, extra batteries and phone charging cord
- First aid kit and pocket knife
- High-calorie, non-perishable food and bottled water
- A bag of sand or cat litter to provide traction for tires
- Windshield scraper, tool kit, booster cables, tow rope and a shovel
- Jumper cables
For more tips on vehicle safety, click here and check out these winter driving safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
