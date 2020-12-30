Texoma residents’ questions over the upcoming stimulus check

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like many people, Burkburnett resident Josh Grantham as some questions when it comes to his upcoming stimulus check.
“So the 600 is for sure and I’m just waiting to hear about the other part,” he said.
He and his wife received the first round of stimulus checks months ago, which he said “it was a lot of help;” but with 2020 leading to his wife bouncing between jobs and the family falling behind in bills, he’s now worried what another stimulus bill would mean for his future.
“I just want to know where it’s coming from,” Grantham said, “I just hope it’s not taking away from retirement or anything in the future.”
Other Facebook users have asked what the timeline is for people receiving this next stimulus check and what this means for tax season.
For starters, money is not coming out of anyone’s retirement.
The U.S government will add the $2 trillion to its national debt, something economists have said is something the country has done when times are not normal.
Checks are being sent out now and money has already been deposited into some people’s accounts. That speed is due to the IRS’s ability to readily pull information from the last round of stimulus checks.
“Now the fortunate thing is, because they already have some things in place from the last stimulus payment of 1,200, they can quickly get out payments to people who have information for direct deposit,” Michelle Singletary with the Washington Post said.
Despite when checks are received, they will not have to be claimed on your taxes, since they’re considered a rebate from the government.
Grantham said while $600/person isn’t a lot of money for a family, he said it’s going to help his clean up some of the mess 2020 caused.
“We fell a little bit behind when the wife lost her job and a lot of that would go toward helping with that and getting credit cards and bills paid up,” he said.
