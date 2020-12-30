Two longtime WFPD members retire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Wednesday two of their longtime members have retired.
Kyle Cook served the department for over 30 years. During his time, he worked both on patrol and was a detective for Crimes Against Property and Persons. His fellow officers thanked him Wednesday for all of his hard work.
In January, he will be starting as Deputy Constable for Constable Mike Little.
Longtime Lead Police Records Clerk Cynthia Barry also retired after serving for 28 years.
The WFPD thanked Barry for the investment she made in serving the community.
