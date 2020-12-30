UPDATE: WFPD arrests second suspect in connection to deadly stabbing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Wichita Falls police announced Wednesday they’ve made a second arrest in connection to a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub that left one person dead and two people injured.
Jorge Soto was arrested Wednesday afternoon by WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives.
He’s currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.
ARREST AFFIDAVIT REVEALS MORE INFORMATION
An arrest affidavit has revealed more information about a Monday morning stabbing that left one person dead and two injured O’Brien’s Sports Pub.
According to the affidavit, Wichita Falls police officers responded to O’Brien’s Sports Pub around 12:40 a.m. in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot.
Officers spoke with an employee at the bar who reportedly saw Evan Aleman, the victim who was killed in the stabbing, get in an argument with another man in the bar, Rosendo Espino.
The employee said he escorted Aleman out of the bar and that Espino reportedly followed them. The employee was then allegedly knocked to the ground and assaulted in the parking lot. The affidavit says he told police that when he looked up he saw Aleman being assaulted by a group of men including Espino.
The group reportedly ran when a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office vehicle saw the disturbance. The affidavit says video recordings at the bar matched what the employee told police.
Around 3:10 a.m., Espino reportedly tried to walk away from the scene and was detained. He allegedly denied having been at O’Brien’s Sports Pub, but officers noted that his shirt was torn and appeared to have blood on it.
The affidavit states Espino admitted to lying to officers, having been at O’Brien’s Sports Pub and having gotten into an agreement with someone there. He then reportedly confessed that he followed Aleman outside and fought him with a group of men, but he denies having been the one to stab Aleman.
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
SUSPECT AND VICTIM IDENTIFIED
Wichita Falls Police have identified the man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub on Monday.
Rosendo Espino was arrested and is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.
WF police has also identified the victim as Evan Aleman. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
One person is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub in Wichita Falls early Monday morning.
Wichita Falls Police Sergeant John Spragins tells our crews officers were called out to the bar for a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. One of those people died at the hospital. The other two are expected to recover.
There is currently no word on any suspects or persons of interest.
