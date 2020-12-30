YMCA expansion is nearly complete

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The YMCA Bill Bartley branch is almost finished with its expansion project after years of construction.
The $16 million expansion includes a new gymnastics facility, child care facility, welcome center, and sports complex.
The YMCA also made renovations to some of its current workout classrooms.
“We wanted to maximize the space for the member when they come in so that they could get everything they needed as a one-stop-shop,” said Megan Gibson, Director of Fitness and Wellness at the YMCA.
The idea of a one-stop-shop has been a dream of the YMCA for years.
In 2018 that dream became a reality when they broke ground on their new gymnastics facility.
“It pushes us to be able to offer this to the kids and to the families that deserve it,” said A.J. Hernandez, President, and CEO of the YMCA of Wichita Falls. “Members of the community are really are going to get a world-class experience.”
The idea for the expansion came as board members saw how much of a family-oriented community Wichita Falls was.
While the outside of the addition is impressive, it the new state of the art facility on the inside that has staff members excited.
“It is more about changing the lives of people in the community,” said Gibson. “We can offer something that includes everybody from six weeks old, all the way up to our senior citizens.”
Once the expansion is done and all of the furniture is moved in, the YMCA will focus on renovating more of the fitness classrooms.
