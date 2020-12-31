Dangerous road conditions before possible Texoma snow storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Public Works and The Texas Department of Transportation crews prepare for a possible snow storm, to hit Texoma during New Year’s holiday.
“When it does start to snow and if it does we will go to fighting the storm and that looks a little bit different with a lot of different materials,” said Adele Lewis, Public Information Officer, Texas Department of Transportation.
According to The Texas Department of Transportation there are over 6800 miles of state highways in the Wichita Falls District, that crews have begun prepping for a storm that could hit in the next few days.
“We’ve cut our staff in half and sent half of our maintenance employees home to sleep and rest the others will be staying up all night with it drying up like it is they’re going to get a chance to start pretreating,” said Lewis.
However TxDot only takes care of state highways, clearing major city streets will be left up to those in the Wichita Falls Public Works office.
“We have five snow plows that we can put on the road we also have six chat spreaders which spread the rock for ice that help people take off and to stop at intersections over bridges,” said Tersea Roads, Deputy Director Wichita Falls Public Works.
Both TxDot and The Wichita Falls Public Works Department agree that the safety of drivers and creating safe routes for emergency vehicles is the number one priority.
“If you don’t need to get out stay home enjoy the snowflakes as they fall and if you do need to get out take your time plan ahead be patient and you’ll get to where you need to go and hopefully you get their safely,” said Roads.
For more information on TxDot Wichita Falls District visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.