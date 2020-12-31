Winter weather will come in late Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mixed precipitation will work its way back into the area by Thursday morning. We are now expecting a mixture of sleet and snow in the forecast for our first alert weather day for tomorrow. We could see some heavy accumulations. Areas out to out Far Western counties could see up to 6 in of snow. Areas around Wichita Falls and East can expect anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast and things are going to change.