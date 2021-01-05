Suspect in Tuesday police chase facing new burglary, forgery charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SUSPECT NOW CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, NEW FORGERY CHARGES
The suspect in a police chase that happened on Tuesday is now facing a new burglary charge from last December and a new forgery charge from Jan. 11.
Zachary Day is now being charged with the following:
- Forgery financial instrument from 01/11/2020
- Theft of mail at 10 addresses from 08/10/2020
- Criminal trespass from 10/02/2020
- Burglary of a habitation from 12/26/2020
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle from 01/05/2021
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle from 01/05/2021
- Forgery - defraud/harm of another elderly from Baylor County
Day’s total bond for all seven charges has been set at $67,500 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON CHASE
Wichita Falls police have released more information on a chase that happened on Tuesday.
An officer was doing surveillance when they saw several people get inside of a van. He began to follow it and pulled it over on Brook Avenue when it failed to signal at a turn.
The officer got out of his vehicle and began to walk towards the van when it allegedly took off. The 1.2 mile-long chase began here, with the van reportedly reaching speeds of 70 MPH in residential neighborhoods.
The officer lost sight of the suspect but another officer found the van shortly after on North Eighth Street. Several officers then reportedly saw Day nearby. They identified and arrested him.
After a records check, the van was confirmed to have been stolen on Dec. 26. At least two other people were reported to have been in the vehicle with Day.
VAN STOLEN ON DEC. 26
Wichita Falls police say van was reported stolen on Dec. 26 from a residence in the 3200 block of Garfield Street.
The victim reportedly woke up and saw his van was missing. He also realized his key for the vehicle was missing from his keyring.
He reportedly suspected Day was the one who stole his van because Day had asked to borrow it the day before.
The victim reportedly said he thinks Day entered his house while he was asleep, took the key from the keyring and then stole the van.
ORIGINAL STORY
Wichita Falls police have taken one person into custody on Tuesday after a chase.
Officers on scene say Zachary Day was arrested for evading arrest. Their investigation is still ongoing.
The chase started as a traffic stop on Brook Avenue. Officers were looking for a green van and found it on North Eighth Street.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
