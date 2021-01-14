Burkburnett ISD to offer new fire safety program Fall 2021

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD is in the process of expanding its technical training programs with new facilities to teach and new programs, which includes the new fire safety program coming Fall 2021.
“Now we’re graduating our own firefighters to work here in Burkburnett, save lives here in Burkburnett,” the superintendent said.
Burkburnett high school juniors will be able to enroll in their first round of the new fire safety course, focusing on skill training. By their senior year they’ll be able to work hands-on and get the chance to practice on real fires. Students will then go to Vernon College to complete their EMT certification, and begin working as a firefighter.
BISD’s superintendent, Dr. Brad Owen, said the new program addition, and the purchase of a new facility to house all of the district’s technical training, is helping students discover options other than college.
“The theory that all students are going to go to college after they graduate is just that, a theory,” he said, “it’s not reality and we know that. So we want to make sure we promote other avenues for students to be able to get certifications and be able to have gainful employment.”
“Parents see this as a viable career option for a lot of their students,” Casey Hunter, the district’s CTE coordinator, said.
Owen said he also feels its the duty of the district to make sure there are students ready to enter the city of Burkburnett’s workforce.
“We also want students to graduate from Burkburnett and see Burkburnett as a viable career option,” he said, “quality of life in this area requires us to have HVAC, electricians, plumbers, first responders, all of those different things.”
