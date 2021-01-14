Wichita Falls police investigating shooting on 10th street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police reported Thursday a man arrived at the United Regional emergency room around 4:40 p.m. to get treatment for gunshot wounds.
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 10th Street and Polk Street. Officers are working the scene at this time.
The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.
WFPD says a suspect has been named but no arrests have been made as of yet.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
