Dangerous fire conditions exist for Friday

Afternoon relative humidity percentages should be down in the teens. Leading to dry conditions that are favorable for fires to spread. For your high today we will have a high of about 54 with sunny conditions. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 27 with clear skies. The wind will calm down overnight tonight going into Saturday. On Saturday we will have a high of about 53 with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the Northwest at about 10 miles per hour.