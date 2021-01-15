Dangerous fire conditions exist for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we have a Red Flag Warning for our Northwestern counties. It does include Wichita County. It will expire at 6 p.m. tonight. The reason they issued the Red Flag Warning is because of how strong the winds will be today.
They will be sustained out of the Northwest at about 25 to 35 miles per hour. But the wind gusts will be way higher than that. A few places could see gusts upwards of 50 to 55 miles per hour. We also have the Red Flag Warning because of how dry the atmosphere is right now.
Afternoon relative humidity percentages should be down in the teens. Leading to dry conditions that are favorable for fires to spread. For your high today we will have a high of about 54 with sunny conditions. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 27 with clear skies. The wind will calm down overnight tonight going into Saturday. On Saturday we will have a high of about 53 with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the Northwest at about 10 miles per hour.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.