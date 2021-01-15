Firefighters working large grass fire in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters in Montague County are working to contain a grass fire near Indian School Road.
The size of the fire is reported to be around 130 acres; the decrease in acreage is due to more accurate mapping.
Bowie Fire Department officials say it has nearly been contained.
No homes were destroyed but some residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.