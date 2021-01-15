Health District no longer scheduling appointments for Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Thursday they have completed their scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for this Saturday.
The health district is asking residents who signed up for the waitlist to continue to monitor their phones and answer any unknown numbers through Saturday. They’re planning to fill appointment slots via their waitlist if they receive any cancellations.
The health district partnered with Wichita County Judge Gossom, the North Texas State Hospital and the Community Healthcare Center to put on the clinic.
The North Texas State Hospital reportedly received their initial shipment of vaccines and has 975 doses left over after administering them. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has given the hospital the authority to use the remaining doses for an appointment based vaccine clinic for the community.
“This is an exciting opportunity to be able to fully utilize the COVID-19 vaccine doses that the North Texas State Hospital received,” said Lou Kriedler, Public Health Director. “We appreciate the collaborative effort as we all work together to vaccinate the most vulnerable in our community.”
If you would like more information on Phase 1A and 1B requirements, click here.
