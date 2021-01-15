Hirschi’s Chris Murray makes Dave Campbell’s Whataburger Super Team

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chris Murray, a 6′3 defensive end for the Hirschi Huskies, has been placed on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team for the 2020 season.
Texas high school football fans across the state cast more than 300,000 ballots, and 40 outstanding athletes from all parts of Texas were picked to receive this honor.
Out of the 40 Whataburger Super Team players selected, 29 of them are expected to play at the next level.
Murray is one of those expected to play at the next level, as he is TCU bound in the fall.
