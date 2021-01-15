Impact 100 Wichita Falls announces finalists for $81,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Four Texoma area nonprofits are all officially in the running for $81,000.

Impact 100 Wichita Falls announced its finalists on Thursday for its annual grant:

Three weeks from Thursday, the 81 women that make up Impact 100 will vote and name the winner the transformational grant.

Last year, a group of 59 women awarded a $59,000 grant to the Arc of Wichita County. To learn more about Impact 100, click here.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.