Impact 100 Wichita Falls Finalists: Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Four Texoma area nonprofits are all officially in the running for $81,000.

Impact 100 Wichita Falls announced its finalists on May 20 for its annual grant.

News Channel 6 will be highlighting each finalist this week, starting with Child Care Partners:

Child Care Partners - “After School Program Gym Renovation” (Family Focus Area)

This project provides for a gym renovation to create a safe, fun place for school age children at the center attached to the Family Services Center located in the Wichita Falls Housing Authority. This space will be ideal for after-school play, summer programs and field trips, allowing Child Care Partners to increase the number of children they can offer services in a safe place.

“Unfortunately that gym needs to be upgraded to be able to be of use,” said Keri Goins, director of Child Care Partners,” so our project this year is for renovations at the gym, at our new family service center so that we can serve more children in our community.”

The other finalists will be highlighted throughout the week during our 10 p.m. newscast.

First Step, Inc - “Offender Accountability Program” (Health and Wellness Focus Area)

This project would fund the recruitment, training and expenses of facilitators for the accredited Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP). Working with the court system and law enforcement agencies, First Step estimates up to 100 offenders could enter this program every six months, which requires the completion of a 26-week course to teach and equip offenders better ways of navigating relationships. With a 60% success rate, this program has led to cultural change in domestic abuse and a reduction in violence against victims in other communities.

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra - “Symphony Garden Project” (Arts and Culture Focus Area)

This project will commission local artists to build and install musical-themed playground areas, called “sound gardens,” at diverse locations in Wichita Falls. Community members and visitors will engage in musical play with specially designed musical instruments that encourage interaction with the arts, thus reaching a diverse patron base and creating a common bond through the universal language of music.

Wichita Falls Symphony - “Make a Big Noise” (Education Focus Area)

This project would purchase percussion instrument equipment which will drastically expand the range of education for percussionists and the entire orchestra, expanding the repertoire and challenge of the student orchestra experience. The project also includes a faculty instructor for the percussion ensemble, protective cases and safe on-site storage and transportation to performance venues.

The 81 women that make up Impact 100 will vote and name the winner the transformational grant on June 10.

Last year, a group of 59 women awarded a $59,000 grant to the Arc of Wichita County.

Impact 100 Wichita Falls is continuing plans to grow the membership to offer a $100,000 grant, with a goal of, one day, awarding multiple $100,000 grants in five focus areas of Arts & Culture; Education; Environment; Recreation & Preservation, Family; and Health and Wellness.

