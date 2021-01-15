Impact 100 Wichita Falls to award $81,000 grant to area nonprofit

By KAUZ Team | January 14, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s a big night for Impact 100 Wichita Falls.

The group of 81 Texoma women announced Thursday they will award $81,000 to an area nonprofit this June.

The women of Impact 100 Wichita Falls. (Source: Paula Perkins)

It’s based on the 2021 membership total. Each woman commits to a minimum $1,000 donation to the grant.

Last year, the group of 59 women awarded a $59,000 grant to the Arc of Wichita County.

Eligibility guidelines for the grant can be found on Impact 100 Wichita Falls’ revamped website by clicking here.

