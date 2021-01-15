Impact 100 Wichita Falls to award $81,000 grant to area nonprofit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s a big night for Impact 100 Wichita Falls.
The group of 81 Texoma women announced Thursday they will award $81,000 to an area nonprofit this June.
It’s based on the 2021 membership total. Each woman commits to a minimum $1,000 donation to the grant.
Last year, the group of 59 women awarded a $59,000 grant to the Arc of Wichita County.
Eligibility guidelines for the grant can be found on Impact 100 Wichita Falls’ revamped website by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.