Montague County JP offices temporarily close due to COVID-19

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Both Montague County Justice of the Peace offices have temporarily closed due to COVID-19, according to The Nocona News.
The Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 office is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 while the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 office is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Those who have appearance dates scheduled within the closure timeframe may call the Montague County Judge’s Office at (940) 894-2401 to leave your name and contact information. If you call, you will not be penalized for missing your court date.
The report says the County Judge is not able to access your records nor take action on your matter.
