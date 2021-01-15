7 new deaths, 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | January 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:07 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed seven new deaths and 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 115 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 13,179 cases in Wichita County, with 2,883 of them still being active.

There are currently 2,764 patients recovering at home while 119 are in the hospital. There are currently 29 patients in critical condition.

There have been 244 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,052 recoveries, and 60,819 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 484 tests still pending.

The active cases have been broken down by city:

CITY ACTIVE CASES
Burkburnett 247
Electra 47
Iowa Park 260
Wichita Falls 2,329

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District sadly has seven deaths to report today; Case 9,954 (70 - 79),...

The Health District sadly has seven deaths to report today; Case 9,954 (70 - 79), 10,127 (70 - 79), Case 6,260 (70 - 79), Case 10,540 (70 - 79), Case 12,416 (60 - 69), Case 10,631 (80+), and Case 11,069 (80+). There are also 111 new cases,119 hospitalizations, and 115 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending January 15 are as follows:

Total new cases - 834

Average Positivity Rate - 14%

Case Type

Contact = 83 cases

Close Contact = 44 cases

Community Spread = 91 cases

Under Investigation = 615 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 14 cases

6 – 10 = 15 cases

11 – 19 = 79 cases

20 – 29 = 136 cases

30 – 39 = 137 cases

40 – 49 = 105 cases

50 – 59 = 148 cases

60 – 69 = 110 cases

70 – 79 = 52 cases

80+ = 38 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 119

Stable = 90

Critical = 29

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 6

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 14

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 13

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 20

Critical - 8

80+

Stable - 33

Critical - 2

