7 new deaths, 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed seven new deaths and 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 115 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,179 cases in Wichita County, with 2,883 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,764 patients recovering at home while 119 are in the hospital. There are currently 29 patients in critical condition.
There have been 244 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,052 recoveries, and 60,819 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 484 tests still pending.
The active cases have been broken down by city:
The Health District sadly has seven deaths to report today; Case 9,954 (70 - 79), 10,127 (70 - 79), Case 6,260 (70 - 79), Case 10,540 (70 - 79), Case 12,416 (60 - 69), Case 10,631 (80+), and Case 11,069 (80+). There are also 111 new cases,119 hospitalizations, and 115 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending January 15 are as follows:
Total new cases - 834
Average Positivity Rate - 14%
Case Type
Contact = 83 cases
Close Contact = 44 cases
Community Spread = 91 cases
Under Investigation = 615 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 14 cases
6 – 10 = 15 cases
11 – 19 = 79 cases
20 – 29 = 136 cases
30 – 39 = 137 cases
40 – 49 = 105 cases
50 – 59 = 148 cases
60 – 69 = 110 cases
70 – 79 = 52 cases
80+ = 38 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 119
Stable = 90
Critical = 29
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 14
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 20
Critical - 8
80+
Stable - 33
Critical - 2
