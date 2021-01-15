News Channel 6 City Guide: 2021 Chocolate Soirée - B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look as local restauranteurs and chocolatiers prepare for the 2021 Chocolate Soirée. It’s an annual fundraiser that supports Christ Academy.
The event is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. But there is still plenty of delectable fun to be had. We caught up with Brooke Willis, owner and chocolatier of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate, about her chocolate confection.
“We use a European influence. Most of our chocolate is either imported from Europe or meets a European standard for chocolate and then we add our local and Texas spin to it,” Willis said.
This will not be Brooke’s first time taking part in the Chocolate Soirée. She’s been a participant and even acted as a judge in years past. After a busy holiday season and a short break, Brooke is back in the kitchen whipping up a classic confection.
“What I decided to do this year is [to] take a few favorites that we have in the store and kind of combine them into one truffle,” Willis said. “Who doesn’t love caramel and a nice vanilla bean ganache?”
I was given a behind-the-scenes look at how this sweet treat comes together starting with the milk chocolate vanilla bean ganache. Brooke wanted to leave the judges with one final message.
“The one thing I would probably want the judges to know is, it might be small, but it’s made with very good quality,” Willis said.
