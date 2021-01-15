News Channel 6 City Guide: 2021 Chocolate Soirée - Karat Bar & Bistro

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look as local restauranteurs and chocolatiers prepare for the 2021 Chocolate Soirée. It’s an annual fundraiser that supports Christ Academy.
The event is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. But there is still plenty of delectable fun to be had. We caught up with Amber Schacter, owner of the Ganache Company which includes Karat Bar & Bistro, Morris Supper Club, and Ganache To-Go, to talk about her chocolate submission.
“It has been a fun event every year,” Schacter said. “It’s a great way to get together and celebrate local chefs. We’ve always had a great time doing it. [This year,] we’re doing a take on our most popular cupcake flavor. It has been a cupcake that we’ve been doing for eight years. We’re doing a mini version of our Death by Chocolate.”
This will be her fourth year participating and this year she is whipping up a Ganache classic. She wants the judges to know, there is a rich history in every bite.
“That chocolate cake is a delicious, moist, fluffy, rich, chocolate cake. It is really something that is the backbone and foundation of the Ganache Company today. Without that chocolate cake, none of this would be here,” Schacter said.
For more information on the 2021 Chocolate Soirée, click here. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
