Nine new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Young County

“Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has 31 COVID fatalities in Young County. GRMC nor the County Health Authority (Dr. Pat Martin) are not always notified when a COVID death occurs outside of Young County. After confirming where DSHS derives their figure from (and consultation with Dr. Martin), we have updated our count for fatalities accordingly to match that of DSHS. Let us not forget the fact that 31 individuals have lost their lives with this virus and it’s not simply a stat.”