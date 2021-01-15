Nine new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Young County

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Young County Thursday after verifying them with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). 25 new cases were also reported.
This brings the medical center’s reported deaths up to 31 total. They’ve seen 2,344 cases so far with 270 of them still being active.
The medical center has also seen 2,043 recoveries. Four patients are currently hospitalized and 47 tests are pending at this time.
From the Graham Regional Medical Center’s Facebook page:
“Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has 31 COVID fatalities in Young County. GRMC nor the County Health Authority (Dr. Pat Martin) are not always notified when a COVID death occurs outside of Young County. After confirming where DSHS derives their figure from (and consultation with Dr. Martin), we have updated our count for fatalities accordingly to match that of DSHS. Let us not forget the fact that 31 individuals have lost their lives with this virus and it’s not simply a stat.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.