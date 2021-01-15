WF police needs help identifying burglary suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The suspect can be seen in the attached video and photo. If you have any information, you can contact Detective Duncan-Ferguson at (940) 761-7762 or you can contact the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers. When calling, be sure to reference case #20-111254.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
