Wichita Christian football coach named 2020 coach of the year

“I am very proud of this team,” said Nolan, Athletic Director and Head Coach for the WCS football team. “It began during the offseason last year with how dedicated they were in the weight room. They were determined to get stronger and faster and it showed this season. Our selfless identity was also developed then. When you have a bunch of guys bought into their role on the team and do their job to the best of their abilities that’s all you can ask for from a coaching standpoint.”