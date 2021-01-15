Wichita Falls couple provides medical care in Africa

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In 2012, Wichita Falls couple Karen and Dr. Terry Johnson made their way to the slums of Nairobi, Kenya to make a difference.
“Each day we would go to a different slum, set up in a church or school and see everybody we could see and then at the end of the day when we pretty much ran out of medicine because we never ran out of patients, we would pack up, go back to our guest house and prepare for the next day,” said Terry.
The couple managed to tend to thousands of patients before returning back to the Falls.
“You have families that will bring a child who if they didn’t bring them in that day for that particular problem, they probably wouldn’t have lived,” said Terry.
Seeing that need prompted the Johnson’s to continue to come back for the next eight years.
“Each trip we’ve been able to say, ‘we need to do this better or hey we need to do this better,’” said Karen.
“Better” meant partnering with the Jacaranda Ministries in Nairobi and forming a team to bring along with them. Now, with the extra help, they’ve gone from helping 400 patients a day to almost 3,000.
“They’re so grateful, sometimes we lack that here and so it’s very refreshing,” said Karen. “It’s good for our heart.”
With the world still hampered by the pandemic, the couple will make the trip back for the first time in a year and a half with just the two of them; and see what the future holds for their second home.
“Even though it seems overwhelming, it’s just like that story with the seashells on the seashore and the starfish and the guy is throwing them in one by one and the person says ‘you’re not making any difference’ and I say, I made a difference to this one,” said Terry.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.