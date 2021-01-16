New PETS Clinic location provides even more services than the first

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Coronavirus pandemic did not stop one nonprofit from accomplishing their mission of helping the Texoma community and their furry friends.
Construction on the new PETS Clinic just off I-44 started right as COVID-19 spread across the country.
“It just feels like we went from our very first starter home right to a mansion, there was nothing in between, it was a really cool feeling,” Leslie Harrelson, CEO of PETS Clinic, said.
Work at the new clinic got underway just at the pandemic started.
“It was not the smoothest time to try and finish any kind of construction project or even start and finish one,” Harrelson said.
But by 2021 things look a lot different. There is now plenty of room to provide full vet services at a low cost to those who need that help the most.
“Prior to now we had to refer out all of those cases and many times we find pet owners cannot afford those services,” Harrelson said.
Talk about a community of supporters, they raised nearly $127,000 during Texoma Gives.
“A lot of the funding went toward the new building but it also helped us to get the equipment and supplies needed,” Lisa Pettijon, director of marketing and public relations, said.
Harrelson says it’s the community that has allowed them to help so many people.
“We couldn’t do it without the community,” Harrelson said.
