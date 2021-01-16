Volunteer work earns organization and individuals recognition by President Trump

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More than 40,000 volunteer hours are represented by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 organization and four individuals.
Their volunteer efforts in the community earned them the President’s Volunteer Service Award. It started with President George W. Bush and honors individuals and organizations for their hundreds of volunteer hours.
“There was always a saying that always do what’s right even when no one is watching. And we do that day in and day out is to make sure we do what we can to help out,” said Scott Martinez, Junior Vice Commander of DAV Chapter 41.
Recipients include two members of DAV Chapter 41, Joel Jimenez and Tom Bursey. Mike Rucker and Elizabeth Yeager also received the award.
“I really enjoy helping veterans because I know a lot of them need help trying to get to their medical appointments and a lot of them in need of other services,” said Tom Bursey, who received the award, DAV Chapter 41 Transportation.
The entire DAV Chapter received a certificate from U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon.
“It means a lot. Just thank you. It makes us all feel good,” said Joel Jimenez, who received the award, commander of the DAV Chapter 41.
