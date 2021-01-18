Burkburnett HS students rally behind COVID-hospitalized principal with signs of support

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE 1/30: Vance Morris’s wife, Mitzi, tweeted on Saturday that Morris had been moved out of the ICU. He is now in a “regular” hospital room, per Mitzi.
She said doctors are very happy with the progress he has made in the last two days, and all things are looking up. She said she can’t thank everyone enough for the help along the journey.
Burkburnett High School students and their parents gathered in the United Regional parking lot today with a heartfelt message for their principal.
Vance Morris, BHS principal, is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19. Students held signs on Sunday outside his room, including Morris’ wife and daughter. Nurses pulled his bed to the window so he could see everyone waving below. His wife Facetimed him so he could see everyone up close.
Those at the gathering called the nursing staff and doctors at United Regional angels, who they said went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure students could see Morris.
