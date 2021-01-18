Health District waitlist sign-ups temporarily paused

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District temporarily paused their COVID-19 waitlist sign-ups on Monday as they plan to update their processing system.
The health district says the system is still awaiting approval and it can be implemented and working within 48 to 72 hours from the purchase date.
The system will be an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system that will automate the vaccination process. The automation includes appointment scheduling, documentation and tracking of all vaccine batch information and inoculations.
Anyone on the health district’s current waitlist will not lose their place and will be transitioned to the new system when it is up and running.
Their current waitlist will also be used to fill appointment slots for this week’s upcoming vaccine clinic. The health district is still waiting for the next batch of vaccines to arrive and will inform the public when the clinic date has been set.
