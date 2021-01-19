Active Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An active weather pattern brings the first chances for rain to the area on Wednesday. Look for cloudy skies with some light rain developing mainly along and south of the Red River during the morning and early afternoon. Clouds and light rain will hold temperatures in the 40s. This wave of rain moves east of us Wednesday night with warmer weather and a continued chance for a few showers on Thursday. Cooler weather returns for Friday and possibly Saturday before we warm back up with more rain chances around Sunday.