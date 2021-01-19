Area pharmacies, hospitals receiving more COVID-19 vaccines during week 6 rollout

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Some pharmacies and hospitals in Texoma will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccine doses for week six of the state’s distribution plan.
The vaccine is still being distributed through phases 1A and 1B. Phase 1A consists of hospital, long-term care, EMS 911, home health, outpatient, ER/Urgent Care, pharmacies, last responders, school nurses and long-term care residents.
Phase 1B consists on people 65+ or people 16+ with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.
You can find the numbers for week six of vaccine distribution for Texoma in the table below:
