Area pharmacies, hospitals receiving more COVID-19 vaccines during week 6 rollout
Pharmacies and hospitals in Texoma will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccine doses for week six of the state’s distribution plan. (Source: WVIR)
By KAUZ Team | January 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 4:22 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Some pharmacies and hospitals in Texoma will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccine doses for week six of the state’s distribution plan.

The vaccine is still being distributed through phases 1A and 1B. Phase 1A consists of hospital, long-term care, EMS 911, home health, outpatient, ER/Urgent Care, pharmacies, last responders, school nurses and long-term care residents.

Phase 1B consists on people 65+ or people 16+ with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.

You can find the numbers for week six of vaccine distribution for Texoma in the table below:

PROVIDER COUNTY CITY PFIZER DOSES MODERNA DOSES
DSHS Archer City Archer Archer City 0 100
Seymour Hospital Rural Health Clinic Baylor Seymour 975 0
Clay County Memorial Hospital Clay Henrietta 950 0
Nocona General Hospital Montague Nocona 975 0
Throckmorton Rural Health Clinic Throckmorton Throckmorton 0 100
Wichita Falls-Wichita Co. PH District Wichita Wichita Falls 1950 0
United Pharmacy 513 Wilbarger Vernon 0 100

