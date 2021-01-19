Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security

Although the committee gave no indication it would oppose Austin’s nomination, at least one Republican – Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas — and one Democrat – Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — said they would not vote for a waiver. Neither said he would vote against the nomination if he gets the waiver. Cotton said he opposes the waiver as a matter of principle, and that he regrets having voted in favor of waiving the 7-year waiting period for Jim Mattis, the retired Marine general who was Trump’s first defense secretary.