MSU Texas reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday three new staff members and eight new students have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and 20 students have also made recoveries.
A total of 353 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 78 faculty/staff members and 275 students. There are currently 11 active staff cases and 15 active student cases.
Five students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
