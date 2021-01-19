3 new deaths, 84 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 84 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 81 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,409 cases in Wichita County, with 2,818 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,712 patients recovering at home while 106 are in the hospital. There are currently 27 patients in critical condition.
There have been 252 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,339 recoveries and 62,306 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 486 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 7,887
- Second dose - 1,384
Please note due to technical issues, we are currently unable to update our website with today’s case information. The issue is currently being worked on and we will update the data as soon as it is repaired.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 7,895 (80+), Case 9,454 (80+), and Case 13,211 (80+). There are 84 new cases, 106 hospitalizations, and 81 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 106
Stable = 79
Critical = 27
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 8
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 12
70 - 79
Stable - 24
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 24
Critical - 1
