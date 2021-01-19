WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of January.
They’ll be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Then on Jan. 26, they’ll be at Mill Street Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for January can be found below:
Midtown Manor
- Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mill Street Housing Center
- Jan. 26 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
