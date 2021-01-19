WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout January

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout January
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of January. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | January 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 3:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of January.

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout January
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout January (Source: WFAFB)

They’ll be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Then on Jan. 26, they’ll be at Mill Street Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for January can be found below:

Midtown Manor

  • Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. to noon

Mill Street Housing Center

  • Jan. 26 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.