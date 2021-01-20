Clay County Memorial Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine doses

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta has received 950 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine, according to County Judge Mike Campbell.
Judge Campbell says hospital officials will soon begin to call those who are on their waitlist. An appointment will be made for your vaccination during this phone call.
The waitlist reportedly has over 2,000 people on it; hospital officials will utilize priority protocols that they have from the state regarding eligibility.
According to Judge Campbell, the vaccine administration process will look like the following:
- Arrive at the hospital at the east parking lot where the ambulances are stored
- Hospital staff will direct you to where you will complete paperwork and receive your shot
- You will then need to wait in the parking lot for 15 minutes to make sure there are no reactions to the vaccination
If you do not have transportation, you can call (844) 603-6048.
The hospital’s vaccination is free to Clay County residents. Hospital staff will ask for your date of birth, primary physician, contact phone number and address.
To get your name on the hospital’s waitlist, you can call (940) 538-5621 and use extension 131.
